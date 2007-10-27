Well, I've now made my mind up following the leadership hustings.Chris gave by far the better hustings speech in my opinion. He was talking to us in the audience. I felt that Nick was speaking the camera much more.Clear blue water is also starting to appear between the two of them, today Chris was entirely clear on his position on Trident, while Nick fell back on our current policy position.Chris also gave by far the better answer to my question, while Nick pretended not to understand it (ie what do you mean by "breaking the mould..."). Chris also appealled to my photography and campaigning side by stressing how we should be looking at ensuring our messages can be summed up with good clear, liberal and appropriate photos. Not jetting off to the north pole to prove that you love the environment, or cycling along with you butler following along with your shoes.The second part of the day was the hustings that the rules say I'm not allowed to mention in any external forum. Aren't our non-leadership selection rules just a little bit bonkers? I can't tell you that a particular candidate gave a really good performance, or that he had a spontaneous round of applause on his entry to the hall. I can't even tell you who I've voted for, or that I gave a low preference to someone else (that would be an endorsement, and then negative campaigning).