There is an interesting piece in yesterday's G2 section of the Guardian that profiles the marginal seat of Corby & East Northants The angle the story takes is more about how Ashcroft is possibly distorting the electoral playing field with his personal targeting strategy, backed up by his wealth. This is played off against the use of the parliamentary communications allowance of £10k by the sitting MP.The story doesn't mention how the LibDem vote actually increased in 2005, rather than being squeezed in this marginal constituency. I'd like to take some personal credit for that, but it should all go to Chris Stanbra, my agent then and stalwart of the local party who has invigorated the LDs locally, and ensured a prescence on the Corby town council.The sorty becomes even more interesting when you look at the record of donations to the Corby tory party accounting unit on the Electoral Commission website . I can't see any sign of Ashcroft's donations. Maybe when Louise Carpetbagshaw comments on whats been received so far, she is actually covering for the fact that no cheque has been forthcoming?The article does also make me wonder about tory campaigns. Why the need for a colour photocopier in the HQ? And surely the millionaire author can afford to help out by buying her organiser a more modern laptop, one with a USB socket...