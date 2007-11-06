Corby featured in the Grauniad
There is an interesting piece in yesterday's G2 section of the Guardian that profiles the marginal seat of Corby & East Northants.
The angle the story takes is more about how Ashcroft is possibly distorting the electoral playing field with his personal targeting strategy, backed up by his wealth. This is played off against the use of the parliamentary communications allowance of £10k by the sitting MP.
The story doesn't mention how the LibDem vote actually increased in 2005, rather than being squeezed in this marginal constituency. I'd like to take some personal credit for that, but it should all go to Chris Stanbra, my agent then and stalwart of the local party who has invigorated the LDs locally, and ensured a prescence on the Corby town council.
The sorty becomes even more interesting when you look at the record of donations to the Corby tory party accounting unit on the Electoral Commission website. I can't see any sign of Ashcroft's donations. Maybe when Louise Carpetbagshaw comments on whats been received so far, she is actually covering for the fact that no cheque has been forthcoming?
The article does also make me wonder about tory campaigns. Why the need for a colour photocopier in the HQ? And surely the millionaire author can afford to help out by buying her organiser a more modern laptop, one with a USB socket...
4 Comments:
How a Birmingham Lib Dem can moan about millionaires funding campaigns is beyond belief!
You wouldn't be a councillor if it wasn't for Hemmings millions!!!
Anonymous: You may want to check the facts on Electoral Commission website.
http://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/regulatory-issues/regdpoliticalparties.cfm?ec=%7Bts%20%272007%2D11%2D08%2022%3A43%3A44%27%7D
As you'll see, no other party in Selly Oak has even reported any donations!
情趣用品,情趣,情色,成人,A片,自拍,情趣用品,情趣,色情,成人影片,色情影片,免費A片,情趣用品,情趣,成人網站,A片下載,日本AV,做愛,情趣用品,情趣,美女交友,A片,辣妹視訊,情色視訊,情趣用品,情趣,色情聊天室,聊天室,AV,成人電影,A片,情趣用品,情趣用品,情趣商品,情趣,情趣情色,A片,AIO,AV,日本AV,色情A片,AV女優,A漫,免費A片,A片下載,情色A片,哈啦聊天室,UT聊天室,聊天室,豆豆聊天室,色情聊天室,尋夢園聊天室,080視訊聊天室,080聊天室,080苗栗人聊天室,免費視訊聊天,上班族聊天室,080中部人聊天室,視訊聊天室,視訊聊天,成人聊天室,一夜情聊天室,辣妹視訊,情色視訊,成人,成人影片,成人光碟,成人影城,自拍情趣用品,A片,AIO,AV,AV女優,A漫,免費A片,日本AV,寄情築園小遊戲,情色貼圖,色情小說,情色文學,色情,色情遊戲,一葉情貼圖片區,色情網站,色情影片,微風成人, 嘟嘟成人網,成人,成人貼圖,18成人,成人影城,成人圖片,成人影片,UT聊天室,聊天室,豆豆聊天室,尋夢園聊天室,080聊天室,080苗栗人聊天室,080視訊聊天室,視訊聊天室情趣用品,A片,aio,av,av女優,a漫,免費a片,aio交友愛情館,a片免費看,a片下載,本土自拍,自拍,愛情公寓,情色,情色貼圖,色情小說,情色文學,色情,寄情築園小遊戲,色情遊戲,嘟嘟情人色網,一葉情貼圖片區,色情影片,情色網,色情網站,微風成人,嘟嘟成人網,成人,18成人,成人影城,成人圖片,成人貼圖,成人圖片區,成人小說,成人電影情趣用品,情趣,情趣商品,自拍,UT聊天室,聊天室,豆豆聊天室,哈啦聊天室,尋夢園聊天室,080聊天室,080苗栗人聊天室,H漫,A片,AV,AV女優,A漫,免費A片,愛情公寓,情色,情色貼圖,色情小說,情色小說,情色文學,色情,寄情築園小遊戲,色情遊戲,SEX,微風成人,嘟嘟成人網,成人,18成人,成人影城,成人圖片,成人貼圖,成人圖片區情趣用品,情趣用品,情趣,情趣,情趣商品,A片,A片,A片,A片,A片,A片
How a Birmingham Lib Dem can moan about millionaires funding campaigns is beyond belief!
You wouldn't be a councillor if it wasn't for Hemmings millions!!
Dating Services
bioidentical hormone replacement az
Post a Comment
<< Home