Wow! Is there any stopping our boys and girls on the cycling track? Of the 21 medals awarded so far, 9 have come our way. There is every prospect that of the 9 awarded tomorrow that we'll win another 4.

Luckily for everyone else, there are fewer olympic track cycling events than in the world championship. Given the BG team's form in the last world champs, we would have been walking off with even more golds…