Yet another track cycling gold!
Wow! Is there any stopping our boys and girls on the cycling track? Of the 21 medals awarded so far, 9 have come our way. There is every prospect that of the 9 awarded tomorrow that we'll win another 4.
Luckily for everyone else, there are fewer olympic track cycling events than in the world championship. Given the BG team's form in the last world champs, we would have been walking off with even more golds…
It's unlikely that we'll get to see our olympic track cycling champions riding competively in Birmingham, but there is the outside chance that Birmingham will host the 2012 BMX world champs prior to the London Olympics. Go Readey!
6 Comments:
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.
Hi,
I've visited your website and I was wondering
if it would be possible to get a link to my partner's website on it?
I'll place a HOME PAGE link back from 3 of my industrial Supply
websites exactly here:
http://www.aganelektronik.com/ page rank 2
http://www.angusandannie.com/ page rank 1
http://www.pstbic.com/ page rank 1
If you agree, then please link to me using these details:
Title: Floor Saw
URL: http://www.priorityplant.com/
Description: A wide range of quality floor / road saws available from
Priority Plant.
Please don't forget to send me the title of your website after you
place my link so I can do the same for you in less than 24 hours,
otherwise you can delete my link from your site.
I'll be waiitng for your kind reply
Regards
Isabel Thomas
isabel.thomas@aganelektronik.com
Online Marketing Consultant
IS VERY GOOD..............................
Loans for birminghah and west midlands best payday loans, and educational loan, house loans, and vehicle loans for more vist: http://earlypaydays.co.cc
Nice article, thanks for the information.
Post a Comment
<< Home