Shock at Taxpayers Alliance figures
The Taxpayers Alliance have today released shocking new evidence that Birmingham is indeed the largest local authority in the UK.
I really don't understand how the TA get away with releasing this sort of spend information without putting it in the context of the size of the authority (ie as a proportion of the total council expenditure - in the case of Birmingham getting on for £3bn, or as a spend per person so spread across the 1 million residents).
In other news: Pope found to be biggest catholic. Big wood found to have most bear shit in it.
