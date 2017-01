The Taxpayers Alliance have today released shocking new evidence that Birmingham is indeed the largest local authority in the UK.I really don't understand how the TA get away with releasing this sort of spend information without putting it in the context of the size of the authority (ie as a proportion of the total council expenditure - in the case of Birmingham getting on for £3bn, or as a spend per person so spread across the 1 million residents).In other news: Pope found to be biggest catholic. Big wood found to have most bear shit in it.