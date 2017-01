On Saturday night we had the unexpected pleasure of being amongst some of the last passengers to use a Silverlink service from London to Watford. From Sunday morning they became LondonMidland.The downside to this was that the last train was at the much earlier time of 2345 to allow them to de-livery the rolling stock. Which meant we had to leave the pub where we'd gone to see a band before the end of their 2nd set.