1 pedestrian on the pavement killed in 8 years by a cyclist makes the news . But no mention of the 80 pedestrians on pavements killed by motorists per year.Reminds me of the the Day Today sketch where Coogan as a pool security guard goes "In 1990 no one died. In 1991 no one died. In 1992 no one died. In 1993 no one died. In 1994 someone died. In 1995 no one died."