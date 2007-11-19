After popping down to Devon to see Vic's mum, we managed to get a round in on the Teignmouth's excellent "adventure golf" course on the Den.Not quite as busy as normal, well it is November, which also meant we weren't caught behind family groups with young kids not providing any coaching or guidance on at least hitting the ball safely, let alone towards the hole...It was yet another close game, but this time neck and neck between Mrs M and myself going into the last hole. Unfortunately Vic had had a mare and was never in it.That should be the last practice round before the big Boxing Day tourny. (Subject to the district council opening it, if not we'll be taking our own bat and balls, and jumping the fence).