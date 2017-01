Saturday was one of those days that ticked all my boxes.An election count (well seeing someone press a button to show an electronic count), massive fireworks, and live music.The election count was anti-climatic. Firstly I wasn't prepared for the particular result given the amount of work that had gone into the selection. Secondly, electronic counts are fairly boring for the observer... run the software... result...We were lucky enough to be intime to pop down to see the Lord Mayor's fireworks on the south bank at 5pm. We managed to get a spot just past the festival hall, and almost on top of the launch barge. Which meant craning of necks as the huge mortars went off almost over head!Finally we worked our way up to Islington to see a friends band play in the Old Kings Head on Holloway Rd. The band were on top form, and had a great new cover to wow the fans with: Eye of the Tiger.