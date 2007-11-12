I'm wearing my wifes knickers
Having seen the Armstrong and Miller show last Friday. I've been imagining Sir Ian Blair turning round to a camera and uttering this phrase whenever some committee or press conference presses him on continiuing in post.
One of his more outrageous responses was during the hearing at the GLA. He equated the call for his head with someone calling for the head of the british army or the head of a hospital to resign on the death of a soldier in combat, or a patient on the operating table.
My understanding of both of these situations is that the soldier has volunteered to be in combat (and being paid to serve their country), while the patient is taking a calculated risk of undergoing surgery (ie an improvement to their health and probably the risk of death in not undergoing the surgery).
Jean Charles de Menezes didn't have the risks of being shot 7 times in the head while using London's public transport system explained to him on that day in July 2005.
